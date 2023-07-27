Carroll extends president’s contract – Gnadinger to serve university for another four years

Carroll University has extended President Cindy Gnadinger’s contract for another four years.

The board of trustees of the Waukesha university voted unanimously this week to renew the contract, according to a press release. Gnadinger has led the school since 2017.

“In taking this action the board of trustees celebrates the achievements of President Gnadinger’s first term with gratitude and looks to the future with renewed commitment to our mission,” said Rev. Deborah A. Block, chair of the Carroll Board of Trustees. “Dr. Gnadinger has a passion for the ‘all’ in ‘all students.’ She brings a teacher’s heart and a leader’s vision to a rapidly changing and complex higher education environment. She has been tireless in presenting the Board with ambitious goals and exceeding them – even as every aspect of university life was detoured by the pandemic. Together, we will continue to move Carroll forward.”

Gnadinger joined Carroll after serving at Bellarmine University in Louisville, Kentucky in a variety of roles including executive consultant, faculty member, department head, dean, and assistant vice president for academic affairs. She also held positions at William Peace University in Raleigh, North Carolina as vice president for academic affairs and St. Catharine College in St. Catharine, Kentucky as provost and then president.

Gnadinger is Carroll’s 15th president and the first woman to serve in the role since the university’s founding in 1846.

She has led Carroll through an ambitious and dynamic strategic planning process that has prioritized innovation and entrepreneurship, helping to oversee the creation of the School of Education and Human Services, including master’s degree programs in teaching and behavioral health psychology.

Other programs launched during her presidency include an associate degree in nursing, an analytics concentration of the MBA, a business analytics minor, and a direct entry Master of Science Nursing program. Last spring, the university also added an RN-to-MSN program and a Master of Education in Organizational Development and Learning program.

Enrollment in graduate degree programs has increased by 18% since 2018.

In addition, innovative new bachelor’s degrees in aviation science/drone technologies and video game design were added this spring.

Gnadinger has also prioritized the expansion and enhancement of the university’s physical footprint, adding seven buildings and more than 177,000 square feet since 2018.

In particular, Randall School (114 S. Charles St.) and Lindholm Administration Building (222 Maple Ave.) were acquired from the Waukesha School District. Carroll also purchased and renovated a historic building on East Avenue to co-locate student services, now home to the Center for Student Life and Wellness.

“The future of Carroll University will be shaped by innovation and a continued dedication to the same pioneering spirit that has defined this institution over the last 177 years,” Gnadinger said in a press release. “Carroll will remain highly responsive to the markets we serve, offering academic programs that directly meet the needs of our changing society. We will also be sensitive to the ever-evolving role of higher education, offering non-traditional programs, certifications, and auxiliary services to the community. … Our continued innovation will ensure we maintain a thriving, sustainable future for Carroll University.”