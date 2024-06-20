Logout
Subscribe
Login
Login
Become an Insider
Education & Workforce Development

Carmen planning new south side school as network ‘focuses on sustainability’

Hunter Turpin
By Hunter Turpin
Rendering of Carmen Schools' proposed $55 million school on Milwaukee's south side. Credit: Ramlow/Stein Architecture + Interiors
Learn more about:
Carmen Schools of Science and TechnologyIvan Gamboa
Last updated

Looking to lay the groundwork for a sustainable future, Carmen Schools of Science and Technology, a network of public charter schools in Milwaukee, is embarking on a new $55 million school. The school, to be built at 2005 W. Oklahoma Ave. on Milwaukee’s south side, would be the first ground-up project that Carmen has done,

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Learn More and Become an Insider
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this Insider-only article.

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2024 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.