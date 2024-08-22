Career advice for young professionals

Pamela J. Tillman, a shareholder attorney at Meissner Tierney Fisher & Nichols S.C., offers invaluable advice to younger colleagues, reflecting on lessons she wished she had learned earlier in her career.

By sharing her experiences and her lessons learned she hopes to help others navigate their careers more effectively and confidently.

“There are going to be individuals who know how to get what they want by being a bully or combative, but I like to emphasize the importance of cultivating your own style of assertiveness to achieve the same outcome.”

Her journey underscores the importance of being straightforward about your ambitions.

“You need to be direct and really tell others precisely what you want. I assumed people knew I wanted to become a partner and rise, but I was surprised when I voiced my desire to be on a partnership track, and others didn’t assume that with me.” Always express your goals.

She advises against comparing yourself to others too.

“If you’re always looking at what others have and what they’re doing, you’ll lose track of what’s important to you and how you’re growing. You want your superiors to see you as an individual.”

Pamela also highlights the necessity of work-life balance.

“Really take care of yourself. I enjoy my work more when I have interests outside of my job. Early in my career, it was go, go, go. You never said ‘no’, but that’s impossible to sustain.”

Finally, Pamela champions resilience.

“Embrace failures and refocus. It’s all part of the journey.”

These insights offer practical guidance to the next generation of professionals, reminding them that success can be achieved through a well-rounded approach.

