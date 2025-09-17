Log In
Subscribe
My BizTimes
Log In
Subscribe
Health Care

Capri Communities

2025 Future 50 Winner

BizTimes Staff
By BizTimes Staff
Capri Communities president and CFO Kristin Ferge.
Capri Communities president and CFO Kristin Ferge.
Learn more about:
Capri CommunitiesKristin Ferge

Subscribe to BizTimes Daily – Local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin.

Waukesha | Founded: 1992
Employees: 1,200 | Industry: Senior living
Revenue (2025 projected): $150 million

Capri Communities is a senior living management company managing 43 senior living, independent, assisted, memory care and affordable housing communities throughout southeastern Wisconsin.

What makes your company different from competitors in your industry?

- Advertisement -

Kristin Ferge, president and CFO: “We are local to our markets, so we can provide immediate support and problem solve with our community leaders. What we believe really sets us apart, however, is our innovative approach to senior living as seen through programs such as our four-day work week for our care staff, our investment in technology, and our Enjoy Life Active Aging Symposium.”

What’s a decision your leadership team made that proved pivotal to your growth?

“Hiring and paying for top talent that is experienced in change management, wants to grow the business, and understands the infrastructure needed to absorb growth successfully. We are not afraid of challenges and taking risks.”

If you could fast-forward three years, what would success look like for your company?

“A bigger footprint presence in Wisconsin, and perhaps beyond our state line, through strategic development partnerships. We are poised to grow our management portfolio, whether that is through operating and managing affordable housing and/or senior living care communities.”

What's New

Sponsored Content

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2025 BizTimes Media. All Rights Reserved.

Holiday flash sale!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Subscribe to BizTimes Milwaukee and save 40%

Holiday flash sale! Subscribe to BizTimes and save 40%!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.