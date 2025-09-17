Waukesha | Founded: 1992

Employees: 1,200 | Industry: Senior living

Revenue (2025 projected): $150 million

Capri Communities is a senior living management company managing 43 senior living, independent, assisted, memory care and affordable housing communities throughout southeastern Wisconsin.

What makes your company different from competitors in your industry?

Kristin Ferge, president and CFO: “We are local to our markets, so we can provide immediate support and problem solve with our community leaders. What we believe really sets us apart, however, is our innovative approach to senior living as seen through programs such as our four-day work week for our care staff, our investment in technology, and our Enjoy Life Active Aging Symposium.”

What’s a decision your leadership team made that proved pivotal to your growth?

“Hiring and paying for top talent that is experienced in change management, wants to grow the business, and understands the infrastructure needed to absorb growth successfully. We are not afraid of challenges and taking risks.”

If you could fast-forward three years, what would success look like for your company?

“A bigger footprint presence in Wisconsin, and perhaps beyond our state line, through strategic development partnerships. We are poised to grow our management portfolio, whether that is through operating and managing affordable housing and/or senior living care communities.”