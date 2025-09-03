Candy shop joining 3rd Street Market Hall

A new candy store is planned to open inside the 3rd Street Market Hall this fall.

Can-D Shop will sell candy and chocolate by the pound at a space inside the market. Construction of the space is expected to be completed by the end of September in time for an Oct. 1 opening, according to a permit application filed with the city of Milwaukee.

Can-D Shop will be “Milwaukee’s premier destination for nostalgic, old-fashioned candy by the pound,” according to owner Darnell Williams’ LinkedIn post about the store.

The shop will feature a selection of taffy, hard candy, butterscotch, licorice and locally-made chocolate, the post said.

Can-D Shop will adhere to 3rd Street Market Hall hours.

The downtown food hall has seen some turnover in recent months after anchor tenant Dairyland Old-Fashioned Frozen Custard & Hamburgers and its sister concept Mid-Way Bakery closed their location in June of this year. Their closure, prompted by an early lease termination notice from the food hall’s management, opened up space for 3rd Street Market Hall’s newest tenant, Bebe Zito.

Bebe Zito, a Minneapolis-based burger chain, opened in mid-summer and serves burgers, chicken and homemade ice-cream.

“We’re at max capacity with a waiting list right now,” Omar Shaikh, partner at 3rd St. Market Hall, told BizTimes in June. “It’s important to us to continue to evolve and give people new choices.”

Can-D Shop will be the food hall’s most recent addition after Bebe Zito.

