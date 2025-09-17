Log In
Real Estate

Campbell Construction JC, Inc.

2025 Future 50 Winner

BizTimes Staff
By BizTimes Staff
The Campbell Construction team.
The Campbell Construction team.
Campbell ConstructionJay Campbell

Mukwonago | Founded: 2006
Employees: 68 | Industry: Construction
Revenue (2025 projected): $72 million

Campbell Construction is a full-service general contracting firm that provides construction and development services to industrial, corporate, commercial and retail clients in more than 28 states.

How do you identify and respond to market trends or customer needs?

Jay Campbell, founder and CEO: “At Campbell Construction, we proactively monitor market trends, lumber futures, seasonal shifts and broader economic conditions to protect project budgets and timelines. We stay tuned in to industry movement and gear availability, always making decisions with our clients’ best interests in mind.”

If you could fast-forward three years, what would success look like for your company?

“Within three years, Campbell Construction will foster deeper understanding and heightened pride in ownership through our Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP). As awareness of the program grows internally and externally, we anticipate a measurable rise in team engagement, staffing levels, and overall revenue growth.”

How have you approached automation or process improvement as you’ve grown?

“Campbell Construction continually refines our internal systems and procedures to improve efficiency and service. One of the most impactful changes in recent years was the addition of a vice president of procurement – a strategic move that has strengthened our ability to manage schedules and control costs.”

Copyright © 2025 BizTimes Media. All Rights Reserved.

