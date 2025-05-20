California-based company acquires assets from shuttered Guy & O’Neill, opens new plant in Fredonia

Chino, California-based Diamond Wipes International
, a contract manufacturer of wet wipes, has acquired certain assets from Fredonia-based Guy & O’Neill
, which closed its doors this spring.
The acquisition, which included certain undisclosed brands, closed in January, according to an announcement from Diamond Wipes International.
Guy & O’Neill closed
after an attempt to secure a buyer for the business was unsuccessful. The company was located at 200 Industrial Drive in Fredonia.
Three hundred people worked for the company in both Fredonia and North Carolina.
Guy & O'Neill made Ally adult care bathing cloths, Care4 makeup remover wipes, Clean Cut disinfecting wipes, Evoke personal lubricant, Green & Clean cleaning products and Zippy car interior wipes.
Approximately 30 employees who lost their jobs have been rehired by Diamond Wipes International at a new location: 617 Tower Drive, Fredonia. The new operation opened on March 3.
"This new location not only increases our production capabilities but also represents another strategic Midwest location for our customers and suppliers,” said Steve Gallo
, CEO of Diamond Wipes International. "We are also proud to offer continued employment opportunities and to integrate into the Fredonia community."
The addition of the Fredonia facility expands Diamond Wipes’ manufacturing capacity by an additional 140,000 square feet. The site also introduces new capabilities, including a fully automated liquid fill line to support growing product demand.