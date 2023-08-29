Café Zupas to open Pleasant Prairie location

A Café Zupas restaurant is planned in a vacant space formerly occupied by a Corner Bakery restaurant at 9250 76th St. in the Prairie Ridge development in Pleasant Prairie.

The restaurant will have seating for up to 80 customers, and will be staffed by up to 12 people during peak periods and a total of 40 employees.

Café Zupas is based in Utah and was founded in 2004. Its menu includes soups, salads and sandwiches. It currently has 70 locations and plans to have 78 by the end of the year. Café Zupas currently has two Milwaukee area restaurants, located in Greenfield and Menomonee Falls.

