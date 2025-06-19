Café Benelux debuts retractable rooftop enclosure

Café Benelux, located at 346 N. Broadway in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward, debuted its retractable rooftop enclosure called Lux Skyhaus on Tuesday, extending its rooftop season to year-round service.

The new rooftop enclosure allows the space to be used throughout all seasons with open rooftop dining in the spring and summer, and enclosed, heated dining during the fall and winter.

The project was first reported by BizTimes in March of this year.

“Al fresco dining isn’t just a trend—it’s a lifestyle deeply rooted in European culture, and one we’ve embraced from day one at Benelux,” said Eric Wagner, founder and CEO of Lowlands Group, the operating entity for Café Benelux, Café Hollander locations, Buckatabon Tavern & Supper Club and Centraal Grand Café & Tappery. “The Lux Skyhaus puts magic at the forefront–year-round, rain or shine.”

Café Benelux’s rooftop is now open for regular dining, weddings, private events, and celebrations of all kinds, according to a press release.

Café Benelux is one of several Milwaukee-area bars offering rooftop dining in the summer season. Others include The Aviary at Central Standard Craft Distillery’s Kitchen & Crafthouse, The Outsider at the Kimpton Journeyman Hotel, Pufferfish at Hotel Metro and Vault in the River Center Market on East Kilbourn Avenue.