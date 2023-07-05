Burlington manufacturer NEL Frequency Controls acquired by Texas firm

Burlington-based NEL Frequency Controls
, a developer and manufacturer of frequency controls that use crystal oscillators, has been acquired by Spicewood, Texas-based Abracon
.
Abracon is a supplier of frequency control, timing, power, magnetic and antenna solutions. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.
Abracon and NEL Frequency Controls will aim to accelerate innovation, new product development and enterprise growth by combining the companies’ respective strengths in product management, engineering, sales and marketing.
"NEL Frequency Controls is excited about partnering with the Abracon team and product lineup,” said Chuck Ulland
, president of NEL Frequency Controls. “Abracon's global market reach combined with NEL's ultra-low phase noise frequency control product offering is an industry force multiplier. The synergies created by our strategic alliance will enhance our ability to deliver incredible value to our customers."
Founded in 1986, NEL Frequency Controls makes precision timing devices meeting ultra-low phase noise, ultra-low power consumption, and ultra-high frequency requirements in the smallest form possible. NEL's products are used across a broad spectrum of applications, including RF/microwave, test and measurement, defense, metrology, satellite communications, and quantum computing.
The Abracon and NEL Frequency Control brands will continue operating independently but collaborate on a shared technology vision, product roadmap and service capabilities. Ulland will join Abracon as president of NEL Frequency Controls.
"The NEL Frequency Control acquisition marks a significant milestone in our commitment to expanding our precision timing product offering," said Tony Roybal
, president and chief executive officer of Abracon. "This strategic alliance reinforces our dedication to delivering innovative product solutions, unparalleled service excellence, and superior technical support for our global customers, partners, and distributors. With the new addition of U.S.-based manufacturing, we are poised to further strengthen our position as a leader in the industry."