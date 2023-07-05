Burlington manufacturer NEL Frequency Controls acquired by Texas firm

NEL Frequency Controls. Image courtesy of Google Maps.

Burlington-based NEL Frequency Controls, a developer and manufacturer of frequency controls that use crystal oscillators, has been acquired by Spicewood, Texas-based Abracon. Abracon is a supplier of frequency control, timing, power, magnetic and antenna solutions. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. Abracon and NEL Frequency Controls will aim to accelerate innovation, new product development

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

