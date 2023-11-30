Burke Foundation commits $4.6 million to support public service scholarship programs at Marquette University

The Burke Foundation
has committed $4.6 million to Marquette University
to extend two service-focused scholarship programs created by the late Trek Bicycle founder and university alum, Richard A. Burke
.
The gift will fund the Burke Scholars program for undergraduates and the Trinity Fellows program for graduate students, both of which are reserved for students pursuing studies aimed at serving others, a key component of Jesuit higher education.
“These signature offerings merge academics with intentional service and are at the heart of the university’s mission to shape women and men for and with others,” Marquette University Mike President Lovell said of the scholarship programs. “We are humbled by this gift from the Burke Foundation, whose shared values make such premier programs possible. Truly, both programs have become foundational to who we are at Marquette at the undergraduate and graduate student levels.”
A 1956 graduate of Marquette’s College of Business Administration, Burke served on the university’s Board of Trustees from 1996 to 2005. In 2005 he was elected trustee emeritus for life in recognition of his service to Marquette.
“We are proud to continue to build upon these meaningful programs that draw students who are passionate about social justice, leadership and serving the most vulnerable in society,” Kathleen Burke of the Burke Foundation said. “We continue to witness students grow into changemakers and active citizens, making a difference in our communities and state.”
Public service
Marquette’s Burke Scholars, who undergo an intensive application process, begin as first-year, full-time undergraduate students and receive a four-year scholarship. The award is given annually to 10 new, academically talented Wisconsin high school seniors exhibiting leadership, demonstrating exceptional commitment to community, and aspiring to pursue careers that benefit the public good. A significant part of the program is the commitment to provide 10 hours of community service per week at a principal service site.
Since 2000, the university’s Trinity Fellows program has offered service-minded graduate students full-tuition scholarships for its 21-month program. Trinity Fellows also receive a monthly stipend, as well as supplemental professional development funds and opportunities.
Applicants must meet graduate admission requirements and have completed the Peace Corps, Jesuit Volunteer Corps, Lutheran Volunteer Corps, AmeriCorps, Teach for America, or other comparable full-time service commitment or two-plus years of full-time employment with a nonprofit organization.
“When we look at scholarship programs that embody academic excellence, the Burke Scholars and Trinity Fellows programs stand out for their tremendous impact across our communities,” said vice president for university advancement Tim McMahon. “We are thankful to the Burke Foundation for providing access to higher education while at the same time addressing pressing societal challenges.”