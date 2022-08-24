Building synergy through her leadership

Nina V.A. Johnson joined U.S. Bank in April 2019 and serves as the senior vice president and market leader for Wisconsin Branch Banking.

As a leader, she works to create centrality, maximize digital and mobile banking platforms, and build synergies when the opportunity arises.

Nina has worked in the banking industry for more than 38 years and has held several leadership positions in her tenure. She holds an MBA in Global Business Management and bachelor’s in Business Management.

Prior to joining U.S. Bank, she served as a Community Affairs and Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) Officer. Through that work, she was responsible for overseeing CRA regulatory platforms at several banks, including the development and support of low- and moderate-income (LMI) relationships in the Midwest and Georgia.

A community-minded professional, Nina has served on more than forty non-profit boards, committees and consortiums, including the Froedtert Hospital Board, the SecureFutures Advisory Board, and the ACTS Housing Advisory Council. She is also a member of Professional Dimensions and Milwaukee Women Inc.

Nina is a wife and mother of two sons, 22 and 16. She is the daughter of a phenomenal woman whom she calls “Mom,” the cornerstone of her family and a Magna Cum Laude graduate of Marian University class of 2016. Nina’s favorite past-times are going to the movies, creating recipes and writing. Nina admires servant leaders and those who lead by example. Her favorite slogan is “Don’t Ever Give Up!”