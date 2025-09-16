Building Stronger Teams Through Trust, Adaptability, and Purposeful Leadership

With over two decades of experience managing client relationships, Marylou Schirpke joined Town Bank N.A., a Wintrust Community Bank, in 2018 in search of new opportunities to grow her career. Just two years later, she was tapped to step into a leadership role following the retirement of her team’s previous leader — a moment that became a turning point.

“As a commercial banker, Marylou demonstrated that she was a self-motivated professional who set very high standards for herself,” said Wesley Ricchio, executive vice president at Town Bank, N.A. “She’s now instilled those same characteristics into her team, with an emphasis on mentorship, collaboration, and shared success.”

For the past five years, Marylou has led her team in the Wintrust Community Banking Group with a philosophy rooted in adaptability and trust. “I modify my leadership style depending on the situation and goals that need to be achieved,” she explains. “Leadership is about motivating and building up your team — it’s not about the individual. When you place your team’s needs above your own, you create a strong, family-like bond.”

Marylou believes that great leadership is about pairing complementary strengths, offering honest feedback, and constantly evolving as a professional. She credits both her managers and her direct reports as key sources of growth in her own journey.

“As a leader, you’re always learning and adjusting. I want to create an inviting environment where people feel valued — because that’s what leads to the best outcomes for both employees and clients,” she says. “More than anything, I aim to be a genuine, honest, and trustworthy leader who earns the respect of my teams and the communities we serve.”

Town Bank, N.A. a Wintrust Community Bank

