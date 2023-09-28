Building height limit proposed again in Wauwatosa

As real estate developers have pursued taller projects in Wauwatosa, the city is again pursuing a new height limit on some new developments.

The new proposal, recommended by Ald. Joseph Makhlouf, would cap new development at five stories or 60 feet along some of the city’s corridors, such as Mayfair or Bluemound Roads. Makhlouf’s proposal would only affect properties within 50 feet of residences.

Currently, some industrial- and commercial-zoned properties do not have height limits, allowing some developers to argue their development is by right, according to Makhlouf.

“No one would ever believe anyone would propose a 28-story tower in Wauwatosa either, yet it happened,” Makhlouf said. “It can happen again just as easily today.”

While no specific projects are mentioned in the proposal, city officials made several references to the 28-story Drew Tower proposal during a lengthy discussion Tuesday night.

Drew Tower was proposed for a property at West Bluemound and North Mayfair roads with a zoning that doesn’t limit building height. The project was shelved earlier this year.

There have previously been proposals to limit building heights in the city in 2019 and in 2022, but this is the most specific proposal thus far.

Wauwatosa’s Community Affairs Committee voted 4-3 Tuesday to advance the proposal to the Common Council. The approval was over the objection of the city’s planning department, which wanted to complete a comprehensive study on the issue, calling the proposal premature.

This comes as Barrett Lo Visionary Development has proposed 15- to 19-story apartment towers at Mayfair Mall, which were also mentioned in the meeting’s discussion, though the proposal before the committee excludes the “Regional Mall Property” that includes Mayfair from the height cap.

Supporters said that building height is a hot issue among residents, and tall proposals such as Drew Tower have put the city in conflict with its residents and with developers, necessitating more specific zoning.

Those opposed to the height cap said new development benefits city residents by adding property value to the tax base, and said that a height limit could send a negative message to developers.

“Development does help everybody,” Ald. Sean Lowe said. “We’re not trying to force anyone to leave Wauwatosa, but we do have to be innovative. I don’t think having height limits on new developments is beneficial because I think developers would laugh at our city.”