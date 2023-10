Milwaukee Bucks player MarJon Beauchamp has purchased a condo in a building along the Milwaukee River, just south of the city’s Historic Third Ward, according to state records.

The condo, located in The Waterfront condominiums building, was sold for $950,000 by Allen and Terri Hornik. The 3,400-square-foot condo has three bedrooms and five bathrooms, according to real estate listings.

Built in 2004, the building is located in the city’s Harbor View neighborhood.