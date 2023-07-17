Bruce Guadalupe Community School addition to usher in smaller class sizes

By
-
Bruce Guadalupe Community School is adding a third-floor addition to its elementary school campus at 1028 S. 9th St.. (Photo courtesy of UCC)

A 12,000-square-foot addition under construction at Bruce Guadalupe Community School’s 1st-5th grade campus at 1028 S. 9th St. in Milwaukee’s Walker’s Point neighborhood will allow the school to shrink classroom sizes while serving more students. The project is part of a larger $6 million capital campaign being undertaken by the United Community Center, which operates

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or purchase a bypass link here

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Cara Spoto
Cara covers nonprofits, healthcare and education for BizTimes. Cara lives in Waukesha with her husband, a teenager, a toddler, a dog named Neutron, a bird named Potter, and a lizard named Peyoye. She loves music, food, and comedy, but not necessarily in that order.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display