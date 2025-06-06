BRP laying off 61 employees in Sturtevant as company pauses some production

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Quebec-based recreational products manufacturer BRP Inc. has begun laying off another 61 workers at its Sturtevant facility, located at 10101 Science Drive.

BRP also laid off 298 workers last May, citing “persisting adverse market and economic conditions." There are currently 250 people still working at the BRP Sturtevant plant.

The latest round of layoffs at the plant officially started today, with 39 employees being let go immediately. The remaining 22 employees will be “gradually laid off” in the coming weeks according to BRP’s operational needs, according to a WARN notice submitted by the company.

The layoffs are related to BRP pausing production of its Manitou Explore and Cruise models, according to a company spokesperson.

BRP announced last October that it would be initiating a process for the sale of its marine business which includes Alumacraft, Manitou, Telwater (Quintrex, Stacer, Savage and Yellowfin), and Marine parts, accessories and apparel. This sale would not include Sea-Doo personal watercraft, Sea-Doo Switch pontoons and jet propulsion systems.

"In light of the challenging economic context, BRP has decided to channel its efforts and investments towards its powersports year-round products, seasonal products, parts, accessories and apparel portfolio, as well as its original equipment manufacturer (OEM) engine business," according to an announcement from BRP.

Since BRP has launched its sale process, the company has not been satisfied with discussions regarding the future of its Rotax S outboard engine with Stealth Technology, according to a company spokesperson.

“The same applies to our model year 2026 and up Manitou Explore and Cruise models,” said the spokesperson. “In this context, and given the ongoing discussions about the sale of Manitou and the macroeconomic uncertainty affecting consumer confidence, we have decided to pause indefinitely our activities related to both products."

