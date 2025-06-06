Log In
Manufacturing

BRP laying off 61 employees in Sturtevant as company pauses some production

Ashley Smart
By Ashley Smart
BRP's Sturtevant manufacturing plant. Image courtesy of BRP.
BRP Inc.

Quebec-based recreational products manufacturer BRP Inc. has begun laying off another 61 workers at its Sturtevant facility, located at 10101 Science Drive. BRP also laid off 298 workers last May, citing “persisting adverse market and economic conditions.” There are currently 250 people still working at the BRP Sturtevant plant. The latest round of layoffs at

