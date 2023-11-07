BRP buys 30-acre site in Sturtevant for shipping yard

Quebec-based recreational product manufacturer BRP Inc. has purchased a 30-acre site in Sturtevant for an off-site shipping yard that will hold its finished product prior to distribution.
The company recently bought the site, located at 8213 Durand Ave., for $1.1 million, from American Metal Technologies, Inc. The deal does not include American Metal Technologies’ building at that address, according to the Racine County Economic Development Corp.
The land acquisition is part of a $14 million expansion plan for BRP in Sturtevant. In January of 2022, BRP launched production of the Sea-Doo Switch, a customizable pontoon boat at its Sturtevant manufacturing facility. To support production and distribution needs, the company now plans to invest more than $14 million in improvements to its existing manufacturing facility there and in the development of the off-site shipping yard.
Bob Flood and Brian Flood of Founders 3 brokered the property sale for American Metal Technologies.