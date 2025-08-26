Brown Deer picks Nebraska firm to redevelop vacant office building site

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

A long-vacant office building at one of Brown Deer’s most visible intersections could soon be replaced by a new mixed-use development, following a decision by the Village Board on Monday night.

The board voted to move forward with a proposal from Nebraska-based developer Woodsonia Real Estate, which plans to demolish the 95,000-square-foot office building at 4000 W. Brown Deer Road and construct a new five-story apartment building with restaurant space and a public courtyard.

The site, previously occupied by First Citizens Bank, was the subject of a request for proposals (RFP) issued by the village earlier this year. Two proposals were submitted: one by Woodsonia and another by Milwaukee-based ICAP Development.

ICAP had proposed reusing the existing structure and converting it into a “class A” self-storage facility, citing the growing demand for storage due to increased apartment construction in the area.

“The building has good bones and has not outlived its life,” said Jerad Protaskey, senior vice president at ICAP. Their plan also included public space for events like farmers markets or concerts, as well as the potential for a small retail building on the site.

But the Village Board ultimately rejected the ICAP proposal in favor of Woodsonia’s.

Woodsonia’s current plan includes:

195 apartments (60% one-bedroom and 40% two-bedroom)

A two-story restaurant with 6,000–9,000 square feet and rooftop dining

323 parking spaces

A courtyard with a lawn and stage for events like farmers markets and beer gardens

An elevated amenity deck with a pool and pickleball courts

Woodsonia is also the developer behind the Riverside Landing project just north of the site. That project includes demolishing a mostly-vacant retail center and replacing it with a new Target store slated to open next summer, according to Mitch Hohlen, director of development for Woodsonia. The project would also include a mixed-use building north of the Target with about 125 apartments over 21,000 square feet of retail space, which is currently in the design phase, and new retailers and restaurants on commercial outlots, for which Woodsonia is in discussions with three users, according to Hohlen.

“Our intent with the (4000 W. Brown Deer Road site) is really to continue the momentum we have with the Riverside Landing project,” Hohlen said. He noted that the company had considered acquiring the property before the village purchased it in a deed in lieu of condemnation transaction this spring.