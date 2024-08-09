Subscribe
Login
Login
Subscribe
Law

Brookfield manufacturers pay $10 million settlement after allegedly failing to pay customs duties

Ashley Smart
By Ashley Smart
Precision Cable Assemblies' Brookfield headquarters. Image courtesy of Google Maps.
Learn more about:
Global Engineered ProductsPrecision Cable AssembliesRichard HorkyRyan Schmus
Last updated

Brookfield-based Precision Cable Assemblies and Global Engineered Products have paid a $10 million settlement following allegations that both companies failed to pay $4.2 million in customs duties on goods imported from China. Ryan Schmus, chief executive officer of PCA and GEP, and Richard Horky, president of PCA, have agreed to settle the allegations but no

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Learn More and Become an Insider
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this Insider-only article.

Sign up for the BizTimes email newsletter

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2024 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.

Stay up-to-date with our free email newsletter

Keep up with the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in the Milwaukee metro area.

By subscribing you agree to our privacy policy.

No, thank you.
BizTimes Milwaukee