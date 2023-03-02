A lot of planning and consideration went into the modular design of the Brookfield Conference Center. Over 44,000 sq. ft. of meeting/function space allows for a multitude of configurations for the business or social event planner.

Our facility offers 4 distinct gathering spaces, each with their own unique atmosphere.

The Connect Ballroom with 18,000 sq. ft. of space and 11 different layout options is the centerpiece of the Brookfield Conference Center. The Collaborate Ballroom offers 6,000 sq. ft. and 3 space configurations. In this space, banks of custom-designed channel-glass enhance the natural light. Both ballrooms are appointed with custom loomed carpeting, modern lighting, and state of the art audiovisual.

The glass-encased Celebration Atrium is an 8,000 sq. ft. space for pre- or post-function gatherings, breaks, and more. Sleek design, modern sculpture and lofty ceilings add to the elegance.

The Celebration Plaza offers 9,000 sq. ft of outdoor meeting space. Beautiful landscaping, Edison lighting and comfortable seating make this an inviting outdoor location for smaller gatherings.

The Brookfield Conference Center is also proud of our in-house Executive Chef, full-service food and beverage catering and professional wait staff.

For added convenience, a 168-room hotel is attached to the conference center, and an additional 389 rooms are adjacent to the facility. Ample, free, surface parking rounds out the amenities for our guests.

We invite you to schedule a tour of the Brookfield Conference Center before booking your next event.

Brookfield Conference Center

325 S Moorland Rd

Brookfield, WI 53005

262-789-0220

brookfieldconferencecenter.com