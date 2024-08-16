Brookfield-based marketing agency MDM Fundraising acquired by Texas firm

Brookfield-based MDM Fundraising
, a Christian fundraising and marketing agency, has been acquired by Plano, Texas-based RKD Group
for an undisclosed price.
RKD Group is a provider of fundraising and marketing solutions for hundreds of nonprofit organizations. Through its subsidiaries, Summit Marketing, Data Management Inc., and Heller Consulting, RKD uses technology, advanced data science, and strategic and creative leadership to bolster nonprofits' net revenue growth.
"We are thrilled to join hands with RKD Group," said Mike Davis
, president of MDM Fundraising. "Our shared purpose ensures that we remain at the forefront of innovation, accelerating growth for even more faith-based causes."
As a subsidiary of the RKD Group, MDM Fundraising will maintain its operations and continue delivering comprehensive Christian fundraising solutions to nearly 50 clients.
"Our shared commitment to trust, innovation and client best interest only deepens as we embark on this journey together," said Tamara Wheeler
, senior vice president of client partnership and missions lead at RKD Group. "The collective expertise of MDM and RKD facilitates enhanced, industry-leading fundraising solutions customized for the evolving needs of faith-based organizations. Together, we'll ensure our clients are not only well-equipped to navigate today's challenges but also poised to seize tomorrow's opportunities.”