Marketing & Media

Brookfield-based marketing agency MDM Fundraising acquired by Texas firm

Ashley Smart
By Ashley Smart
MDM Fundraising's Brookfield office. Image courtesy of Google Maps.
Brookfield-based MDM Fundraising, a Christian fundraising and marketing agency, has been acquired by Plano, Texas-based RKD Group for an undisclosed price. RKD Group is a provider of fundraising and marketing solutions for hundreds of nonprofit organizations. Through its subsidiaries, Summit Marketing, Data Management Inc., and Heller Consulting, RKD uses technology, advanced data science, and strategic

