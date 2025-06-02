Brookfield-based Guardian Business Solutions acquired by Kentucky-based software firm

Brookfield-based Guardian Business Solutions
, a software company focused on enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions for the manufacturing industry, has been acquired by Ft. Wright, Kentucky-based SolutionsX
.
Terms of the transaction, which closed on May 12, were not disclosed.
SolutionsX is a consulting company that also specializes in ERP implementation. The company guides, builds and manages its clients as they transition to a custom Infor CloudSuite.
“Guardian Business Solutions is proud of the legacy we’ve built over nearly three decades,” said Bridget Lazlo
, CEO of Guardian Business Solutions. “Joining forces with SolutionsX allows us to continue that legacy with even greater scale and impact, ensuring our customers benefit from expanded capabilities and unwavering dedication to their success.”
The Infor CloudSuite at GBS has been consolidated into the existing SolutionsX business. GBS has a total of five employees, with one employee remaining at GBS to support an older software system. SolutionsX had a total of 34 employees before the acquisition. Both the GBS and SolutionsX offices will remain open.
Following the acquisition, clients of SolutionsX can expect a more robust suite of services and "deeper technical insights," a Monday announcement from the company said.
“This marks an exciting new chapter for both companies,” said David Trout
, president and CEO of SolutionsX. “By welcoming the exceptional team at Guardian Business Solutions into SolutionsX, we’re solidifying our commitment to providing transformative ERP solutions that help manufacturers thrive.”
SolutionsX plans to hire between four and five new employees for the remainder of 2025.