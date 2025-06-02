Log In
Technology

Brookfield-based Guardian Business Solutions acquired by Kentucky-based software firm

Ashley Smart
By Ashley Smart
The Guardian Business Solutions office in Brookfield. Image courtesy of Google Maps.
The Guardian Business Solutions office in Brookfield. Image courtesy of Google Maps.
Brookfield-based Guardian Business Solutions, a software company focused on enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions for the manufacturing industry, has been acquired by Ft. Wright, Kentucky-based SolutionsX. Terms of the transaction, which closed on May 12, were not disclosed. SolutionsX is a consulting company that also specializes in ERP implementation. The company guides, builds and manages

