Briohn Building Corporation

Brookfield | Founded: 1979

Employees: 48 | Industry: Construction

Revenue (2025 projected): $175 million

Briohn Building Corp. is a design and build general contractor specializing in architecture, construction and real estate development for manufacturing, industrial, office and retail spaces.

What makes your company different from competitors in your industry?

Nelson Williams, owner and CEO: “Our project teams are fully in-house, meaning we are our clients’ one-stop shop for architecture, civil and structural engineering, project management, construction professionals, land development and entitlement. Not only are we an integrated commercial design-build general contractor, but we are also developers who work with our clients and tenants to solve their real estate needs.”

What’s a decision your leadership team made that proved pivotal to your growth?

“We hire the best people. We give them the tools to do their jobs well. We have a firm-wide commitment to do the right thing for our clients and do it with a sense of urgency. This has led to multiple repeat clients, and success building upon other successes.”

What’s a recent risk you took that did or did not pay off? What did you learn from it?

“Investing in our own infrastructure. We build so many buildings and additions for our clients, but every now and then, it’s worth doing the same for yourself. We recently completed an office expansion and renovation that has enabled us to invite clients and partners into our space.”