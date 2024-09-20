Brookfield | Founded: 1979

Industry: Construction

Employees: 45 | 2024 projected sales: $165 million

Briohn Building Corporation provides design-build services for commercial and industrial projects in southeast Wisconsin.

Where do you see the most opportunities for your company to continue growing?

Nelson Williams, CEO: “Geographically speaking, we have several land positions we are excited about in areas such as Sussex/Lisbon, Mukwonago, Elkhorn, Saukville, Johnson Creek, Oak Creek and Waukesha. Developing those parcels is forward-thinking for the region and great for us to partner on when we think about outward growth for our clients. Also, we look forward to opportunities to collaborate with leading companies to help them grow their business operations upward and reach those successes as well.”

What one thing would you change to make Milwaukee and southeastern Wisconsin better?

“Certainly, any modifications to tax policies and more streamlined regulations that support business investment and growth would help change things for the better. These elements would support efforts that provide jobs and other opportunities for the entire region – directly impacting residents who live here to make their lives better.”

What’s the best business advice you’ve received?

“In my college rowing days, we had a saying: ‘Never start behind.’ This means pushing through uncertainty with a bias toward action, ensuring we always get things done for our clients.”

What’s new at your company and are you planning any major changes in the coming years?

“Briohn is experiencing significant growth and expansion. Recently, we have grown our footprint by expanding our headquarters in Brookfield by 50%, accommodating our larger staff, expanded projects and increased community presence. This expansion reflects our commitment to providing top-notch services and fostering a collaborative environment for our clients. Additionally, we have been actively adding and searching for top talent to join our growing team, ensuring that we continue to deliver exceptional results and innovative solutions in the commercial construction industry. Our dedication to quality, value and safety remains unwavering as we build enduring relationships with our clients and communities.”