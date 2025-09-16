Bring Work to Life and Life to Work

BizTimes Milwaukee: Why does humanworks8 exist? Why choose you for culture and leadership support?

Gulyas: “We improve an organization’s bottom line through building authentic workplace cultures and strengthening people leaders. We are trusted partners to executive leaders, elevating existing disciplines and people practices, and introducing new ones. We adapt our tools and frameworks to fit each organization’s unique needs, and our clients, like Penfield Children’s Center and Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce, continue to grow with us year after year.”

BizTimes Milwaukee: What challenges are companies coming to you with right now?

Gulyas: “Many of our clients come to us seeking stronger people leaders and practices that impact people. They ask: How do we hire the right person for the right seat? Navigate offboarding? Empower employees to show up as their best selves? Align to one common purpose and direction? Improve performance management? Leaders leverage our expertise to guide them through key moments of the employee lifecycle, creating consistency, building accountability and driving sustainable change.”

BizTimes Milwaukee: What does the humanworks8 process look like for business leaders who recognize the need for ongoing culture and leadership support?

Gulyas: “We begin by understanding an organization’s philosophy about people, leading the discovery and authoring of gutsy, unique and active values like those at AB Data and City of Oak Creek. We develop and introduce disciplines aligned to our 8 People Touchpoints, coaching leaders at organizations like Milwaukee College Prep and Miron Construction to turn practice into system and apply learnings to refine culture, moment by moment.”

BizTimes Milwaukee: What’s a recent transformation that made you proud?

Gulyas: “We’ve guided Indian Community School through developing operational disciplines, aligning to a living strategic plan, hiring right-fit talent, developing leadership skills and facilitating Board meetings, strengthening its legacy and community impact.”

