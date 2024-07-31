Briggs & Stratton promotes Kristina Cerniglia to CEO

[caption id="attachment_594739" align="alignleft" width="300"]
Kristina Cerniglia, CEO, Briggs & Stratton.[/caption]
Wauwatosa-based Briggs & Stratton
has promoted Kristina Cerniglia
, the company’s chief financial officer, to the role of chief executive officer, effective immediately.
Cerniglia has more than 30 years of experience leading organizations in the manufacturing sector. She has served as chief financial officer at Briggs & Stratton for nearly two years and was named interim CEO in February.
Prior to her time at Briggs & Stratton, Cerniglia was the CFO and senior vice president at Hillenbrand, Inc. after spending over 23 years in various financial leadership roles at Stanley Black & Decker and United Technology Corp.
"Kristina has the full support, confidence and trust of the board," said Michael Psaros
, chairman of Briggs & Stratton's board of directors. "Kristina possesses the leadership skills and experience needed to accelerate the company's growth strategy and position Briggs & Stratton to achieve its full potential. The company's progress during Kristina's initial tenure as CEO across every single metric is impressive. She will continue to execute the company vision and mission to deliver profitable growth."
Cerniglia replaces Joe Liotine
, who was named CEO in August of 2023 and left the company
after just five months. She has been leading the company since his departure.
"I am honored and humbled to step into the role of CEO at Briggs & Stratton. Our organization has a legacy of over 116 years of success because of its innovative and passionate employees," said Cerniglia. "My colleagues inspire me. Alongside my executive team, we are committed to delivering cutting-edge products and best-in-class service to our customers. I look forward to leading our next growth phase and expanding our mission and purpose to serve our customers, employees, partners and communities."