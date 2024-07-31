Subscribe
Login
Login
Subscribe
People in the News

Briggs & Stratton promotes Kristina Cerniglia to CEO

Ashley Smart
By Ashley Smart
Learn more about:
Briggs & StrattonJoe LiotineKristina CernigliaMichael Psaros
Last updated

Kristina Cerniglia, CEO, Briggs & Stratton. Wauwatosa-based Briggs & Stratton has promoted Kristina Cerniglia, the company’s chief financial officer, to the role of chief executive officer, effective immediately. Cerniglia has more than 30 years of experience leading organizations in the manufacturing sector. She has served as chief financial officer at Briggs

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Learn More and Become an Insider
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this Insider-only article.

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2024 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.