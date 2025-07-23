Brewery Credit Union planning to open another branch in Milwaukee

Brewery Credit Union
is planning to open a new branch in a former Associated Bank
location at 8050 W. Capitol Dr. in Milwaukee, according to a permit application filed with the city of Milwaukee.
The branch will be its third location in addition to its downtown Milwaukee and Bay View locations.
Brewery Credit Union plans to completely remodel the inside of the building with the exception of the drive-thru and security doors, which it will maintain in construction, according to Brewery Credit Union chief executive officer Kristin Brojanac
.
Construction is slated to begin in September and be completed within eight months, in time for the branch to open in the second quarter of 2026. Pewaukee-based design and build firm The Redmond Company
is leading the project.
A large number of existing customers living and working nearby prompted the credit union's expansion to the area, Brojanac said.
The company is planning for more growth in the next two to three years, but will focus on the opening of its new Milwaukee location first.
The building at 8050 W. Capitol Dr. was previously home to an Associated Bank
branch, which closed last year, and a Bank Mutual
branch. Bank Mutual was acquired by Associated Bank in 2018.