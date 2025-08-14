Brewers announce plans for Bob Uecker celebration of life

The Milwaukee Brewers today announced their plans to celebrate the life of their longtime and iconic radio broadcaster Bob Uecker, who died in January at the age of 90.

The team’s Bob Uecker Celebration will be held on Sunday, Aug. 24, at American Family Field, before the Brewers game at 1:10 p.m. vs. the San Francisco Giants.

The stadium gates will open at 10:30 a.m. for the pregame ceremony and the Brewers are encouraging fans to be in their seats no later than 12:15 p.m. for the program. For those arriving early there will be Bob Uecker memorabilia on display in four locations, one on each level of the ballpark.

The ceremony will be hosted by national sportscaster Bob Costas, formerly of NBC Sports, and a friend of Uecker.

A number of special guests for Uecker’s life will participate in the program and will also be featured during in-game activities and interviews.

A limited-edition retail collection honoring Uecker will be available at all retail locations at American Family Field. Items produced are expected to sell out that day. The items include a special poster from original work created by artist Ryan Duggan. The poster and other apparel/novelty items include references to Uecker’s iconic tag lines, his Milwaukee baseball career and his career as a worldwide celebrated entertainer. A portion of proceeds will benefit charity.

Ilene Graff, who played Marsha Cameron Owens in the Mr. Belvedere TV show, joining Uecker in the show’s cast, will sing the National Anthem.

The Uecker memorial uniform patch will return for one day only and be available at the main Brewers Team Store, to apply to jerseys purchased that day and existing purchased jerseys.

All charitable proceeds from the 50/50 raffle that day will benefit charities supported by Uecker throughout his career.

“It is truly impossible to honor the iconic Bob Uecker in just one afternoon of celebration, but we are putting all of our resources into this special day,” said Brewers president – business operations Rick Schlesinger. “Bob truly was the embodiment of the Milwaukee Brewers, the soundtrack to our summers and the greatest ambassador to the world that Wisconsin will ever know. We miss him every day – his voice, his passion and his perfectly timed humor – but Sunday’s tribute is just the first step in continuing a celebration of his remarkable life and legacy.”