Breaking the financial mold and making finances simple, relatable, and interesting

Maria was introduced to wealth management while working at her family’s high-end architectural woodworking firm – Glenn Rieder.

Though her family was doing well and running a successful business, they were still not building long-term financial security. Maria’s passion was sparked early on, as she felt drawn to improving financial wellness for her family, their employees, and others within her community.

She was later recruited to Northwestern Mutual where she sharpened her wealth management skills, gained industry knowledge and was a mentor to future leaders.

Today, she is a partner and wealth management advisor leading a successful firm – Myklebust, Horne & Fies Financial Group (MHF). She loves being part of a team. While MHF works with clients at all stages of their career, the firm specializes in helping their clients retire successfully. And they love to do multi-generational planning – that can mean working with clients aging parents and introducing their adult children to savings strategies as they begin their careers.

“Many times, people come in with goals, and have no idea where to start and find the process overwhelming. When I start the conversation, we walk clients through the first steps of their financial journey, and make sure they understand how to build on the plan to create a solid financial future.”

In the world of financial planning, Maria is breaking the mold. Instead of stuffy offices and formalities, Maria’s approach is fresh and relatable. She starts by sitting down with clients to discuss goals and create a clear path for financial success. With empathy and positivity, Maria builds trust and offers realistic solutions for the future.

Additionally, Maria is an advocate for keeping money in the community through supporting various organizations like the Alzheimer’s Association, Impact 100, and many other non-profits throughout the Milwaukee area.

As a career woman, philanthropist, and mother, Maria can live her passions through helping clients achieve their financial dreams, giving back to the community, and leaving a legacy for her family.

The Myklebust, Horne & Fies Financial Group

(262) 241-2721