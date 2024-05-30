Logout
People in the News

Brady Corp. names new COO

Arthur Thomas
By Arthur Thomas
Brady Corp.
Last updated

Milwaukee-based Brady Corp. has named Thomas DeBruine as the company’s chief operating officer starting June 3, according to securities filings. DeBruine will be based at the company’s headquarters on Good Hope Road and report to Russell Shaller, president and chief executive officer of Brady. DeBruine has been with the company for more than 23 years

