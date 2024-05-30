Brady Corp. names new COO

Milwaukee-based Brady Corp.
has named Thomas DeBruine
as the company’s chief operating officer starting June 3, according to securities filings.
DeBruine will be based at the company’s headquarters on Good Hope Road and report to Russell Shaller
, president and chief executive officer of Brady.
DeBruine has been with the company for more than 23 years and was most recently promoted to vice president, global operations in 2022.
Prior to the VP role, he was director of operations – Americas from 2016 to 2022. He has held a number of other roles with the company including manufacturing manager, plant manager, manufacturing engineer manager – Americas, director of engineering services – Americas, director of strategic sourcing – global, and director of operations – Milwaukee.
The new role has a base salary of $450,000 along with participation in annual bonus and stock incentive plans.