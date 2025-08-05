Brady Corp. acquires Pennsylvania company in $20 million deal

Milwaukee-based, Brady Corp.
, a global manufacturer of identification, safety and compliance products, announced that it has acquired Pennsylvania-based Mecco Partners LLC
, a company that specializes in industrial product marking and identification systems designed for a variety of applications and industries.
Brady said it acquired Mecco Partners for $20 million, with cash on hand.
“The acquisition of Mecco complements Brady’s existing offering of direct part marking solutions acquired with Gravotech
in fiscal year 2025, and advances Brady’s strategy to provide customers with a variety of end-to-end direct part marking and specialty identification products,” the company said in a news release.
“Mecco applies a consultative strategy as they partner with customers to develop innovative and customized products, resulting in a unique solution for each of their customers,” said Brady Corp. president and chief executive officer Russell Shaller
. “Mecco’s product offering and its customized approach to serving its customers enhances our existing direct part marking technology we acquired last year with Gravotech, and we’re looking forward to future growth through the combination of both businesses.”
Founded in 1914, Brady has about 5,700 employees and its fiscal 2024 sales were about $1.34 billion.
More articles about Brady Corp.: