Bradley Corp. moving two production lines from Ohio to Wisconsin

Menomonee Falls-based Bradley Corp., a manufacturer of plumbing fixtures, restroom accessories and emergency equipment, announced this week that it is moving two of its production lines from Marion, Ohio to Wisconsin. The company also has a facility in Germantown.
Bradley Corp. is moving its restroom partition and locker product lines to Menomonee Falls and Germantown as part of an ongoing consolidation of its Marion operations.
“By combining Bradley’s restroom partition design expertise with our advanced operational capabilities in Wisconsin, we are well-poised to provide more streamlined operations and a better overall customer experience,” said Jon Dommisse, vice president of marketing and strategy at Bradley Corp.
The company expects to add 30 to 40 new positions total at its locations in Menomonee Falls and Germantown following the move of both production lines from Ohio, which will be completed by the end of the year.
Bradley Corp. has already made investments in new advanced metal forming equipment at both of its Wisconsin locations. Various metal cutting and bending equipment, and plastic welding and cutting equipment will be relocated to Wisconsin from Marion to add to both locations’ capabilities.
Dommisse said the company does not anticipate having to add any physical space to its Wisconsin facilities to accommodate the new production lines.
“Bradley engages in lean manufacturing and is constantly improving and maximizing our operational footprint,” he said. “We do not anticipate needing to add onto our facilities because the lines will be spread out between both of our Wisconsin plants.”