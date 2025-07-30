Boutique office building planned in Milwaukee’s Harbor District

Seeing demand for boutique-scale office space, a local development firm is proposing a 30,000-square-foot office building in Milwaukee’s Harbor District. Plans filed with the city’s Department of Neighborhood Services outline a four-story building designed with ground-level parking, a lobby, three floors of office space and a rooftop featuring indoor and outdoor amenities. The building is

Seeing demand for boutique-scale office space, a local development firm is proposing a 30,000-square-foot office building in Milwaukee's Harbor District. Plans filed with the city's Department of Neighborhood Services outline a four-story building designed with ground-level parking, a lobby, three floors of office space and a rooftop featuring indoor and outdoor amenities. The building is planned for a 14,400-square-foot parcel at 350 S. Water St., just south of the historic former Zinn/Kurth Malting Co. grain elevator. The project site was purchased in April for $450,000 by Pontis LLC, an entity led by the Moede family, which has done other real estate developments in the Harbor District and Walker's Point area. The Moede family’s own business would occupy a portion of the new building, while the remaining space is expected to attract other tenants. “We're in active discussions with a number of interested parties,” said. “Demand remains high for well-crafted, boutique-scale developments, and we see this project as a way to bring fresh momentum and private investment to the Harbor District.” The Moede family's past real estate development projects include River Place Lofts, a residential redevelopment within the historic Pfister & Vogel tannery, and they also operate CentrePoint Yacht Services nearby. Designed by, the new building would seek to capitalize on its southern riverfront orientation with expansive natural light and rooftop views. "Pending city approval, construction could begin soon and is expected to take approximately 14 months. The properties to the north of the project site are owned by an affiliate of Milwaukee-based development firm, which has long planned a mixed-use project there, though plans have never advanced to construction.