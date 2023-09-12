Logout
Both sides think they’re going to win the election. That’s good.

By Annex Wealth Management

There are drags on the economy that aren’t getting attention; student loan repayments are one with the potential to shave .2% off GDP. Is the Fed likely to be politicized, again? And how are early 2024 earnings forecast going to look compared to this year?

