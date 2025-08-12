Bobby Portis Jr. joins Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin board

Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin has added Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis Jr. to its board of directors, the nonprofit announced on Tuesday morning.

Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin held a press conference on Tuesday to announce Portis Jr.’s appointment. For more than four years, Portis Jr. has partnered with Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin to support collection drives, fund mobile food distributions and raise awareness about food insecurity.

“I have to be honest that it was Bobby’s engagement with us and Bobby’s interest in doing more and doing more and doing more that really got us thinking about how can we really engage on a deeper level,” Patti Habeck, Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin President and CEO, said at the press conference.

The Bucks have been supportive of Portis Jr.’s appointment to the board, Habeck said.

“It’s bigger than hoops,” Portis Jr. said. “It’s all about giving back. It’s all about impacting someone else’s life, making sure that they know that someone cares.”

Portis Jr. said it is an honor to be on the board and have an impact in “a community that’s given so much back to me.”

After the announcement, Portis Jr., members of the Bucks’ front office and volunteers packed emergency food boxes for area communities that have been affected by recent flooding.