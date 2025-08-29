BizTimes editor talks on Channel 12 about Oak Creek Buc-ee’s lawsuit, Kohl’s improved profits and what’s planned for the former Victor’s

BizTimes editor Andrew Weiland joins the 4 p.m. newscast on WISN-TV Channel 12 each week to discuss the latest business headlines in southeastern Wisconsin.

He made an appearance on Wednesday to talk about a Milwaukee County judge dismissing a lawsuit brought by Oak Creek residents who oppose plans for a Buc-ee’s store near their homes, Kohl’s reporting improved profits in the second quarter and a new bar and restaurant planned at the former location of the iconic Victor’s in Milwaukee.

See the full appearance here: