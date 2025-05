BizTimes editor Andrew Weiland joins the 4 p.m. newscast on WISN-TV Channel 12 each Wednesday to discuss the latest business news headlines in southeastern Wisconsin.

This week’s topics included: the economic impact of the U.S. Women’s Open this weekend at Erin Hills; Milwaukee’s high percentage of its apartment development downtown compared to the rest of the city; and another chicken restaurant franchise coming to Wisconsin.

See the full appearance here: