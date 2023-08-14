Bishop’s Woods office building returned to lender

13400 Bishops Lane, Brookfield. Image from LoopNet.

A 120,000-square-foot office building in the Bishop’s Woods Office Park in Brookfield has been taken over by its lender. The building, located at 13400 Bishops Lane, is now owned by an affiliate of Omaha-based life insurance company WoodmenLife, which took ownership of the property in a deed in lieu of foreclosure action, according to state

Hunter Turpin
http://www.biztimes.com
Hunter covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. He previously wrote for the Waukesha Freeman and Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. A recent graduate of UW-Milwaukee, with a degree in journalism and urban studies, he was news editor of the UWM Post. He has received awards from the Milwaukee Press Club and Wisconsin Newspaper Association. Hunter likes cooking, gardening and 2000s girly pop.
