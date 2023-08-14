Bishop’s Woods office building returned to lender

Hunter covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. He previously wrote for the Waukesha Freeman and Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. A recent graduate of UW-Milwaukee, with a degree in journalism and urban studies, he was news editor of the UWM Post. He has received awards from the Milwaukee Press Club and Wisconsin Newspaper Association. Hunter likes cooking, gardening and 2000s girly pop.

A 120,000-square-foot office building in the Bishop's Woods Office Park in Brookfield has been taken over by its lender. The building, located at 13400 Bishops Lane, is now owned by an affiliate of Omaha-based life insurance company, which took ownership of the property in a deed in lieu of foreclosure action, according to state records. A deed in lieu of foreclosure is an arrangement in which one voluntarily turns over ownership of a property to the lender to avoid the foreclosure process. The property, valued at $6.4 million, was transferred from a Los Angeles-based entity. The four-story building was built in 1972. Its current tenants includeand the