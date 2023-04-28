Better jobs for a better world

As a forward-looking, family-owned company, Sellars is committed to being a catalyst for positive change by providing attractive jobs with comprehensive employee benefits while also being responsible stewards of the environment and Earth’s natural resources.

We are a leading manufacturer of wipes, absorbents and towel and tissue products that are used in industrial, JanSan, foodservice and health care facilities and by consumers. Our retail customers include Home Depot, Lowe’s, Walmart and Napa Auto Parts.

For our customers and employees, we follow the Golden Rule. For our products, we follow sustainable practices and are proud to say our wipes, absorbents, towels and tissues are made from recycled and renewable materials.

Our business success is driven by our care for people. We have been recognized nationally for the past several years, earning the Company Impact Awards and MO 100 Top Impact CEO.

Our dynamic work environment includes an annual Sellars Chili Cookoff, Food Truck Friday and a friends-and-family Milwaukee County Zoo outing.

We also offer:

An attractive compensation package

Quality health insurance that includes medical, dental, vision and prescription drugs with coverage on the first day of employment

401(k) plan with 100% company match up to 5% and full vesting after two years

Tuition reimbursement

Hybrid schedule

Convenient, on-site access to health and wellness services

Quarterly performance and annual attendance bonuses for our manufacturing team

A degree completion program through Milwaukee Job Corps

A homeownership program through Havenwoods Neighborhood Partnership

Above all else, it’s our employees who make the difference so we’re dedicated to creating a workplace that’s focused on making their world and our world a better place.

INDUSTRY: Manufacturing

# of EMPLOYEES: 200

YEARS IN BUSINESS: 38

MISSION STATEMENT: To be a leading steward of people, products and the planet.

800-237-8454 | sellars.com