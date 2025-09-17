Brookfield | Founded: 2007

Employees: 257 | Industry: Advertising and marketing

Best Version Media offers multichannel marketing solutions for local businesses to connect with customers, including through print advertising in its community publications, digital advertising and online presence tools.

What makes your company different from competitors in your industry?

Kevin O’Brien, CEO: “Best Version Media stands out by offering a unique blend of hyperlocal print advertising and targeted digital marketing, all under one roof. Our model helps local businesses connect directly with their ideal audience in trusted community publications while enhancing their online visibility and reputation.”

What’s a decision your leadership team made that proved pivotal to your growth?

“The decision to expand our solutions and enter the digital marketing landscape has proved beneficial for Best Version Media and the thousands of (small and midsize businesses) we work with. We continue to grow into new communities every month. Recently, we added onboarding and account management teams to further assist our client base.”

If you could fast-forward three years, what would success look like for your company?

“We look forward to continued growth into new markets across the U.S. and Canada as well as continuing to expand our offerings to better support local businesses.”

How would you describe your company culture?

“Fun, energetic and collaborative with a strong focus on humility.”