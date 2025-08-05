Bernie’s Book Bank eyes expansion with Glendale facility

Bernie’s Book Bank
, a Lake Bluff, Illinois-based nonprofit, looks to expand its presence in Milwaukee with a book processing facility and volunteer center in Glendale.
Bernie’s Book Bank Greater Milwaukee is looking to secure a 30,000-square-foot building in Glendale, located at 5235 N. Ironwood Road. Leasing agreements are in the works.
La Causa
’s social services division operates out of the facility, but La Causa decided to sell the building and will transition its social services staff to its headquarters at 413 W. Scott St. The move, which is in process through the end of August, unifies La Causa’s programs and services on Milwaukee’s south side, as well as positions the organization for greater efficiency and long-term success, said La Causa marketing director Spencer Brink
.
Through Title I schools and early childhood education programs, Bernie’s Book Bank sends eight free books each year to children in 6th grade and below. BBB typically distributes books in the fall and spring. In Wisconsin, BBB currently serves Milwaukee, Kenosha, Racine, Waukesha, Washington and Ozaukee counties.
The Glendale facility would help assist Bernie’s Book Bank in its mission to serve 96,000 qualifying children in Greater Milwaukee annually by the end of 2026.
“The Next Chapter Campaign,” which the nonprofit launched in January, aims to raise $2 million to fund the facility. In total, BBB’s goal is to fundraise $4.5 million to both support the facility project and expand the organization’s services.
The first phase of the campaign includes raising $1 million to double the number of children served from 20,000 to 40,000. The second phase includes raising $2 million to identify, secure, design and build a Bernie’s Book Bank Greater Milwaukee facility.
The third and final phase would include raising $1.5 million so that the nonprofit can serve all 96,000 qualifying children in Greater Milwaukee.
BBB kicked off the campaign in January with a $500,000 matching gift
from the late Natalie Black
, a former top executive for the Kohler Company
and the widow of former Kohler Co. president, CEO and chairman Herbert V. Kohler Jr.,
who gifted $500,000 in honor of her late husband to Bernie’s Book Bank Greater Milwaukee, the nonprofit announced in January. Black died in September 2024
at the age of 74.
Jenna Renno
, executive director of Bernie’s Book Bank Greater Milwaukee, said the Glendale facility will require renovations, such as adding a loading dock to the back of the building.
In November, Renno was named the first executive director of the organization’s Milwaukee branch, signaling the nonprofit’s plans to further expand its presence in Milwaukee.
Based on the most recent NAEP scores from 2024, only about 9% of Milwaukee third graders are proficient in reading. NAEP is also known as the Nation’s Report Card. The low literacy achievement rate among Milwaukee students highlights the importance of book ownership, Renno said.
“We have developed this efficient, cost-effective way to do this and get (books) right into the hands of the kids,” Renno said. “I think we’re coming in at a really good time, because nobody else is really doing book distribution directly into the hands of kids at the scale and the volume that we're able to do it.”
As part of its fall expansion plans, BBB will also have 10 new partners in charter and voucher schools, as well as early learning centers in Milwaukee. A few of these new partners include Penfield Children’s Center
, Notre Dame School of Milwaukee
and St. Augustine Preparatory Academy
. Some of the new partnerships will place emphasis on early literacy.
“Getting kids to kindergarten reading ready is really what’s going to move the needle,” Renno said.