Benz Metal Products, Inc.

Menomonee Falls | Founded: 1946

Employees: 45 | Industry: Manufacturing

Benz Metal Products specializes in stainless steel, aluminum and steel fabrication in short- and long-run production for a range of industries, including food processing, bottling, printing, machine building and material handling.

What makes your company different from competitors in your industry?

Jacob van der Kooy, CEO: “Benz Metal Products differentiates ourselves by being a complete supply chain solution under one roof. With our wide array of equipment, Benz can take almost any project from start to finish. This has created a lot of value with our customers as we can truly establish partnerships with our customers in providing a solution for their fabrication needs.”

What’s a decision your leadership team made that proved pivotal to your growth?

“Benz has invested heavily into capital equipment over the last several years. Upgrading and adding equipment and services has allowed Benz to offer more and be a more reliable output of product.”

How have you approached automation or process improvement as you’ve grown?

“Currently, Benz is implementing a new ERP and MRP system. This will allow for better planning, more reliable production schedules, and allow for troubled areas of the business to be discovered before it affects the customer. The automation also allows for more consistent quality while allowing us to continue to scale output.”