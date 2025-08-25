Bear Real Estate Group buys two Greenfield retail buildings for $9.2 million

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Two retail buildings in Greenfield have been sold for $9.2 million, according to state property records. An affiliate of Kenosha-based Bear Real Estate Group acquired the neighboring buildings at 7800 and 7900 W. Layton Ave. from New Berlin-based Frank Grainer Real Estate Development. The 6-acre property includes a multi-tenant retail strip with tenants that include

Subscribe to BizTimes Daily – Local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin.

Two retail buildings in Greenfield have been sold for $9.2 million, according to state property records. An affiliate of Kenosha-based Bear Real Estate Group acquired the neighboring buildings at 7800 and 7900 W. Layton Ave. from New Berlin-based

The 6-acre property includes a multi-tenant retail strip with tenants that include Panera Bread, Melt n Dip, The Brass Tap, Ogden Cleaners, and newly opened Mountain Mike’s Pizza. A separate single-tenant building on the site houses a La-Z-Boy Furniture store.

Bear Real Estate Group CEO S.R. Mills said Bear has no plans to make changes to the property at this time.

“We believe the retail complex is well-positioned in the market for continued success and are excited to include it in Bear’s portfolio,” Mills said in a statement.

The properties are located about a half mile east of the 84South development, which has a large retail component, and a little less than a mile north of Southridge Mall.