Bear Development proposes more than 300 housing units in Mount Pleasant

Kenosha-based Bear Development is proposing a 336-unit housing development in Mount Pleasant.

The project, which received initial zoning approval from the village’s Plan Commission on Wednesday, would be built on 60 acres of land at 5714 Braun Road, which is about a mile east of Microsoft’s data center campus that is currently under construction.

Concept plans submitted to the village show 92 townhome-style units, 128 single-family lots and 116 duplex units as part of the project. The units would be situated on curved roads that connect from Braun Road in the south to Oakes Road in the north.

The development team will still need to secure a development agreement with the village and ensure utilities can be brought to the site, according to village documents.

Amid a surge in commercial development, such as Microsoft’s data center, the Racine County Economic Development Corp. (RCEDC) estimates the county needs around 890 new housing units yearly to keep up with demand, according to RCEDC’s most recent housing study.