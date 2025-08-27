Be comfortable with your unique value!

Jaclyn C. Kallie is a civil litigation attorney with Meissner Tierney Fisher & Nichols S.C., a full-service law firm founded in 1848, and is well respected for the high-quality legal representation its attorneys provide to their clients. Her practice areas include civil litigation, insurance defense and coverage, personal injury, civil rights and employment disputes.

Jaclyn earned practical experience at the Legal Aid Society of Milwaukee, the Milwaukee Justice Center, and by serving as a judge and coach for Moot Court competitions.

Jaclyn has been recognized as a Super Lawyers Rising Star from 2019 through 2024, named to Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch, and honored as an Elite Lawyer and Tempo Milwaukee Emerging Woman Leader.

“As a female in the legal profession, the most important lesson I can offer young colleagues is to cultivate an unwavering belief in your own value,” she said. “The legal profession can be both demanding and intimidating. It is crucial to recognize that your intellect, perspective, and contributions are valuable, it’s about quiet confidence grounded in your skills, unique experiences, and hard work. Become comfortable with the uncomfortable and your belief in yourself will exude a confidence that will translate into thoughtful advocacy.”

According to Kallie, young lawyers often encounter highly accomplished colleagues who may make them question their own ability, and very few will actively take an interest in mentoring the next wave of talent.

“Seek out the ones that do, both in and outside your firm, and cultivate those relationships,” she said. “When you’ve benefited from the guidance of a mentor, you understand firsthand the impact it can have; make sure to pay it forward.”

Beyond legal work, Jaclyn is a wife and mother of two children. She actively mentors other attorneys and is a member of the firm’s Marketing Committee.

Meissner Tierney Fisher & Nichols S.C.

(414) 273.1300