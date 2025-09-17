Basic Metals, Inc.

Germantown | Founded: 1980

Employees: 67 | Industry: Metals distribution

Basic Metals is a metals distributor offering aluminum, stainless steel and carbon steel products in coil, sheet, plate, circle and extrusion forms.

What makes your company different from competitors in your industry?

Andrew Fogel, president: “What sets us apart is our ability to combine big company capabilities with small company responsiveness. We’re independently owned, which gives us the flexibility to move quickly, make decisions fast, and tailor solutions to each customer. Our team is hands-on, experienced, and truly understands the importance of service. In an industry that can feel transactional, we focus on building long-term partnerships based on trust, reliability, and results.”

What keeps you up at night as a business leader today?

“First and foremost, it’s making sure our people are safe, happy and healthy, both on and off the job. Our team is the foundation of everything we do, and creating an environment where they feel supported and can thrive is a responsibility I take seriously. Second, it’s navigating the ongoing challenges in the supply chain and doing everything we can to keep our customers’ production lines running. In today’s environment, that means staying agile, solving problems before they reach the customer, and being a steady, reliable partner no matter what the market throws our way.”

What’s the best business advice you’ve received?

“Do what you say you are going to do.”