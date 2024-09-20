Subscribe
Manufacturing

Basic Metals, Inc.

2024 Future 50 Winner

By BizTimes Staff
Basic Metals president Andrew Fogel.
Last updated

Germantown | Founded: 1980
Industry: Metals distribution
Employees: 53

Basic Metals is a metals service center that supplies stainless steel and aluminum products to manufacturing companies across the country.

How has your company navigated the challenges of the past few years?

Andrew Fogel, president: “We rely on strict inventory management procedures and robust contingency planning. We maintain optimal stock levels and diverse supplier relationships to mitigate disruptions in the supply chain for our customers. Transparent communication with suppliers and customers is vital to help us anticipate change and collaborate on solutions.”

What’s new at your company and are you planning any major changes in the coming years?

“We’re expanding our team to strengthen capabilities and support growth. Additionally, we’re actively exploring new locations to better serve our expanding customer base. Specifically, we’re considering new locations in central Wisconsin to meet regional demand more effectively and a potential expansion into the southeast region of the U.S. to enhance our presence in strategic locations.”

Where do you see the most opportunities for your company to continue growing?

“First, expanding geographically into northwestern Wisconsin, Minnesota, Illinois and Iowa will expand our customer base. Second, as a newly established stocking distributor of flat rolled stainless steel products and aluminum extrusions, we’re diversifying beyond our historical focus on flat rolled aluminum. Broadening our product range enables us to capture more market share among existing customers and introduces us to new customer segments.”

