Bartolotta Restaurants names new COO

The Bartolotta Restaurants
has named Kai Speth
as its new chief operating officer.
Speth is a 30-year hospitality industry veteran with experience leading five-star hotels and award-winning restaurants around the world.
In his new position as COO, he will oversee food and beverage operations across Bartolotta's growing portfolio, with a focus on investing in employee engagement and development, guest experience and accelerating new business concepts on the near horizon, according to a news release Monday from the Milwaukee-based restaurant group.
Speth began his career as a trained chef in his hometown of Bad Kreuznach, Germany. Prior to joining The Bartolotta Restaurants, Speth spent a year as vice president of hospitality during the pre-opening for Durango Casino & Resort in Las Vegas. He previously served as Gaw Capital’s owner’s representative and asset manager for the Standard High Line Hotel in New York City, The Hollywood Roosevelt in Los Angeles, the Ambassador Chicago and Hotel G in San Francisco.
Speth has spent much of his international career in Asia, including as VP of operations and business performance for Windsor Property Management Group Corp. in Vietnam, general manager of the Grand Hyatt Taipei in Taiwan and GM of the Grand Hyatt Incheon in Korea. He was awarded Global General Manager of the Year honors for the Sofitel Legend brand launch as GM of Metropole Hanoi; he was then promoted to the role of country general manager for all Sofitel signature properties in Vietnam, overseeing three Sofitel five-star Hotels there. He has also served in front-of-house roles at renowned Michelin-starred establishments, such as Landhaus Scherrer in Hamburg, Germany, and Le Regence at the Plaza Athenee in Paris, France, among other prestigious venues.
“Kai’s record of accomplishments and his reputation for being a transformational and innovative leader proved to be exactly what we have been looking for in a chief operating officer,” said Keith Trafton
, chief executive officer and managing partner of The Bartolotta Restaurants. "
His background in restaurant concept development, guest journey and experience aligns perfectly with our goals for growth and continuous improvement of dining across all of our venues.”
Speth joins The Bartolotta Restaurants "during a period of tremendous growth," the company said, with the recent opening of The Commodore
on Nagawicka Lake in Delafield.
“Throughout my career, I have always looked for opportunities to join a company that is founded in family, and that’s what makes The Bartolotta Restaurants
so special,” said Speth. “What Paul, his sister Maria, and their late brother, Joe, and his team have done for this community is remarkable, and I hope to build on the company’s reputation as visionaries and business leaders that have made Milwaukee one of the world’s most respected culinary destinations.”