People in the News

Bartolotta Restaurants names new COO

Maredithe Meyer
By Maredithe Meyer
Kai Speth, chief operating officer of The Bartolotta Restaurants. Credit: The Bartolotta Restaurants
Learn more about:
The Bartolotta RestaurantsKai SpethKeith Trafton
Last updated

The Bartolotta Restaurants has named Kai Speth as its new chief operating officer. Speth is a 30-year hospitality industry veteran with experience leading five-star hotels and award-winning restaurants around the world. In his new position as COO, he will oversee food and beverage operations across Bartolotta’s growing portfolio, with a focus on investing in employee engagement and development,

