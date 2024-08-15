Bartolotta names executive chef for Joey Gerard’s

Milwaukee-based The Bartolotta Restaurants
has named chef Connor McNeil
as the executive chef of Joey Gerard’s – A Bartolotta Supper Club
in Greendale.
McNeil most recently served as executive sous chef of Gibson’s Bar & Steakhouse
in Chicago. He also previously served as executive sous chef of Maggiano’s Little Italy
in Wauwatosa.
“Connor is a unique talent and someone who has worked his way up in the hospitality industry,” said The Bartolotta Restaurants owner and co-founder chef Paul Bartolotta
. “He brings the perfect combination of leadership, innovation, and compassion to this role; and, most importantly, he knows what it means to have a ‘hospitality heart’ that perfectly aligns with the core of our mission.”
“Working in the Milwaukee area, everyone knows The Bartolotta Restaurants’ reputation and their commitment to guests and the community,” said McNeil. “It is a privilege to join this organization and lead the kitchen at Joey Gerard’s. I’m excited to continue this legacy of culinary excellence while bringing my experience and unique talent to the table.”